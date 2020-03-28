Aaron H. Trott, 87, of Maysville, died Friday March 27, 2020, at his home. He has family in Carteret County.
A private burial service will be held with a memorial at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Karla Holcombe of Maysville; his sons; Mike Trott of Manteo and Luther Trott of Maysville and his sister; Wilma Littleton of Stella.
Arrangements are by Sayland Funeral Home of Maysville.
