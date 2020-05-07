William Ward King, 87, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Morehead City.
His graveside services will be held at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, but due to social distancing, only 10 attendees will be allowed.
He was born at Potter’s emergency hospital on Front Street in Beaufort Aug. 4, 1932, to Gladys Cartmill and Robert E. King.
He spent his most formative years at Open Grounds, where his father was superintendent of Georgania Pope Yeatman’s farm. He graduated from Beaufort High School in 1950 and attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for two years. The following two years, he served in the U.S. Army and was deployed overseas during the Korean War. He returned to UNC, where he graduated with a BS degree in banking and finance.
He began his career in the shipping industry working for Morehead Shipping Company at the N.C. State Port of Morehead City. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1964, where he was vice president of Eller and Company. Later he moved to Tampa, Fla., and then to Wilmington, where he served as vice president of Cooper/T Smith. He spent his last working years in Houston, Texas, opening an office for Cooper/T Smith.
In 1960, he married Paula Jones of Beaufort. They had two sons, David Paul King of Fort Myers, Fla., and Edward Hancock King of Newport. His grandson is William Sylvester King of Wilmington.
Ward was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church. He served on the vestry at Saint Paul’s Beaufort, Saint Benedict’s Fort Lauderdale and Saint John’s in Wilmington. He also participated in various civic organizations throughout the years.
He was truly a gentleman and was loved and admired by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paula; his two sons; grandson; his brother, Robert E. King of Jacksonville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys King; brother, Charles King; and half-brother, John “Jack” Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund, 215 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516, or to the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org/get-involved-now/donate, 800-272-3900 or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
