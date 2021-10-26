Pamela Barlow Smith, 59, of Hubert, formerly of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
She was born Dec. 7, 1961, to Earl Barlow and Isabel Valentine in Jacksonville, NC.
She is survived by Mother, Isabel Valentine; Husband, Robert J. Smith; Daughter, Samantha (Smith) Palacio; Stepson, Robbie Hubbard; and Stepdaughter, Mary Foster; Sister, Patricia Barlow; Brother, James Barlow; Grandchildren, Brayden, Kylinn, Kalob, Blake, Rylee, and Kaylee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seaside Arts Council: PO Box 431 Swansboro, NC 28584
Arrangements are by Rouse Mortuary Service & Crematory of Greenville.
