Scott Rego, 60, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, March 20th, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
The family will celebrate Scott’s life privately.
He was born on January 24th, 1963, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to the late Kenneth and Madge Rego. Scott was a dedicated veteran serving in the U.S. Navy for over 6 years. He later made a career change working as a manager at Advance Auto Parts. Scott was a huge sports fan, and he loved any and all Boston teams. When he was lounging around the house, he enjoyed watching game shows on T.V. Above all else, he loved his family, they meant everything to him. His loss will be deeply felt.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Rego, of New Bedford, MA; daughter, Victoria Ramos (Marco) of New York; son, Jason Weatherhead of Washington State; sisters, Candie Correia (Mike) of New Bedford, MA, Kathy Harvell (Shelton) of Havelock, N.C.; and brother Bill Wallace (Janet) of Havelock, N.C.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
