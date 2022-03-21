Peter David Kumpel “Pete”, 76, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care surrounded by his family.
Pete was born in Queens, NY on December 7, 1945. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps at an early age. While stationed at Cherry Point, he met and married the love of his life, Rosemary Frederick. They shared fifty-five wonderful years together. He loved spending time on Bogue Sound, whether sailing, motoring or swimming. Most people knew him as Pete, but he was most affectionally known as Grandpa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You may have seen him on his daily walks through the waterfront or even pumping gas at the gulf dock. He made an impact on everyone he met and will be missed by all who knew him. He was known as an amazing cook. Everyone will miss his fried chicken, cheesecake, and cinnamon bread… as well as his quick and witty remarks in any situation.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Kumpel, two daughters, Kimberly Suber (Mark) and Nicole Kumpel; brother, John Jay Kumpel (Rosemarie); sister-in-law, Shirley McKenzie (Paul); grandchildren, Charlie Suber (Casey), Mary Beth Barts (Michael), Emma Rhodes (Cameron) and Lily Suber; great-grandsons, Levi and Luke Barts; nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Paula Kumpel and sister, Judy Kumpel.
The family wishes to thank his doctors and the top-notch nursing staff at Carteret Health Care. Their compassion and attention to detail meant more than they can imagine. They kept a smile on Pete’s face until the very end.
A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Mission, 1209 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
