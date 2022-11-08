Bruce Theodore Dye, 76, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday November 13, 2022, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Manley Rose officiating.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Martha McAdams Dye, son Bruce Dye (April Renea), stepdaughter Margaret Ann Smith (Rob), grandchildren Nathaniel Graff, Alexis Marie, Maycee Jean, Brayden Michael and Jaxson David. Step grandchildren Robert (Melissa), Lindsay and step great grandchildren Dylan, Greyson and Michaela.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He proudly served as a Volunteer Firefighter for over 15 years with Otway Volunteer Fire Department, he was Electrician by trade and did that for most of his life, later on he worked locally for Lowes Home Improvement and Billy’s Grocery store of Harkers Island. He was also an active member of Refuge Fellowship Church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
