Virginia Mason Costlow, 85, of Beaufort, NC, died peacefully in her sleep at Pruitt Health Care in Sea Level, NC, on May 25, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beaufort, NC.
She is survived by her sister Patricia Wilson and husband George Wilson of Fort Mill, SC, son Scott Taylor and wife Lenore Meadows of Beaufort, NC, son James “Jim” D. Taylor, of Carolina Beach, grandsons James R. Taylor and David D. Taylor and wife, Tiffany Taylor and 2 great-granddaughters Kenna and Meryn Taylor and step great-granddaughters, Vianne and Margot Bell. Other family members are stepdaughters Jane Costlow and family of Auburn, ME and Beth Costlow Martin and family of Manassas, VA. Also surviving is her dear friend Paula King of Beaufort, whom she met as a child while visiting her grandparents in Beaufort during the summers.
She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Herrman; mother, Clyde Duncan Herrman; husband, John Costlow; sister, Margaret “Peg” Midyette; dear friends, Jeraldine Brooks and Marlene Anderson.
Ginny moved to Beaufort NC from Ohio in 1982 and married John Costlow in 1983. The Costlows shared a passion for historic heritage and community service. As a couple they were awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2008. Following John’s death in 2009, Ginny continued her support and involvement with NC Maritime Museum, St Paul’s Episcopal Church and used her artistic talents in several Beaufort Women’s Club projects including the early 1700’s Ward-Hancock house project and the renovation of Beaufort’s Train Depot. She loved gardening and had a gift for designing and making jewelry.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
