Joseph George Broda Jr, 75, of Beaufort, died on 9 July 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr., and Beatrice Norris Broda.
A graveside celebration of his life will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens, on the day of his birth, 27 August 2022, at 11 am.
George is survived by: his two sisters, Nancy Broda Woodlief of Richmond, VA; Terri Broda Robbins (EJ) of Aberdeen, NC; nephew, Paul Broda Woodlief (Trish McMahon) of Richmond, VA; two nieces, Janet Woodlief Condrey (Ken) of Richmond, VA; Dr. Rebecca Robbins (Andy Brown) of Amarillo, TX and their son, Grady Brown; Hector Resendiz Montoya, who was like a son to him, as well as Hector's wife, Araceli, and their five children, of whom George was especially proud: Neri; Rodrigo; Magaby; Briza; and Hector Jr., all of Beaufort, NC, as well as numerous cousins and beloved friends.
George was a graduate of Beaufort High School and held an Associate's Degree from Carteret Community College. He served proudly in the Air Force to include a tour in Vietnam. He enjoyed retirement after a long career at Cherry Point and always had an entrepreneurial spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516; or make a donation online at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/loavesandfishes.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
