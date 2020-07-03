Margrit Justine Brunner, 87, of East Northport, N.Y., went to be with the Lord Friday, July 3, 2020, while on an extended stay in Swansboro, surrounded by her loving middle daughter and family.
There will be no service.
She was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Bremerhaven, Germany, the only daughter and child of the late Anton and Maria Loeser. She immigrated to the U.S. in late 1956, reconnected with the love of her life, Max Brunner, whom she had met while both worked a seasonal job on the S.S. Bremen cruise ship, and they were married in New York April 23, 1957.
Max and Margrit owned and worked together for more than 30 years in their hair salon in Jackson Heights, N.Y., until they sold the business and retired in the early 1990s.
Margrit was proud to have become a citizen of the USA, yet always stayed true to her German roots. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends to experience different places, people and cultures. There are fond memories of her on ski trips to the Rockies and the Alps, cruises to Alaska and travel to Hawaii. She was the family matriarch and opened her home to all, making every family holiday that much more special and memorable. Christmas in her home was always extra-special and magical. She carried on traditions and made sure to hand them over to her family to carry forward.
“She worked hard, she loved, she laughed, and she lived life to its fullest! Her smile will be forever ingrained in our hearts and souls.”
She is survived by her three daughters and their families, her oldest, Linda Brunner and son-in-law Duane Piechocki and two grandsons, Nicholas and Andrej, from Pleasantville, N.Y., her middle daughter, Erika and son-in-law Steve Harlacher and four grandchildren, Kristel, Max, Hans and Ella from Swansboro, and, her youngest daughter, Susan Vetter and two grandsons, Nelson and Alexander, from East Northport, N.Y.
Margrit was preceded in death by her husband, Max Brunner.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
