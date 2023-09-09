Eiko Wood
Eiko Wood, 88, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A grave side service will be held 11am Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Morehead City. The family will receive friends 6pm-8pm Friday, September 15, 2023 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
Nichole Kirschbaum, Havelock
Nichole Willis Kirschbaum, 43, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at her home. No services are planned at this time. Nichole, enjoyed hanging out with friends, music, coloring, swimming at the shore and playing with her fur babies.
LUTHER B. LONG JR., Newport
Luther B. Long Jr., 86, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023, at his home. A memorial service to honor Luther’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 16th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks.
