Elizabeth “Sister” Salter Mason, 84, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 27th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. Interment will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Elizabeth was born on November 21, 1938, to the late Robie Bunker Salter and Inez Gaskill Salter. Born and raised in Sea Level, she was a longtime member of Sea Level Methodist Church. Elizabeth was blessed with 3 beautiful children and fulfilled the wonderful role of a loving mother and happy homemaker for her family.
In her younger years, you can be assured that if a good song was playing, she’d be dancing to the beat and enjoying the rhythm. Elizabeth also enjoyed watching TV and keeping up with all of her favorite shows and going out to eat with family and friends. She loved children and their carefree, uninhibited characters and was always delighted when she had the opportunity to care for and nurture them. More than anything, she valued time spent with loved ones and always looked forward to family reunions. Elizabeth will be remembered as a loving mother, and proud grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Carol Rose Hadder of Beaufort, James Patrick Rose and wife Marcia of Sea Level and Robie Brian Rose and partner Tammy of Sea Level; siblings, Sylvia Jean Davis and husband Bobby of Beaufort, Leota Bell Guthrie of Harkers Island, and William Lane Salter of Boaz, AL; grandchildren, Glen Keith Hadder Jr. and wife Terri of Davis, Dana Hadder and fiancé Nick of Morehead City, Reneé Willis and husband Donovan of Beaufort, and Patrick Rose and wife Lisa of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Kayla Elizabeth Hadder of Davis, Bryan Keith Hadder of Davis, Nora Catherine Willis of Beaufort, Reese Willis of Beaufort, Garrison Rose of Raleigh, and Lupton Rose of Raleigh; any many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sisters, Belinda Salter Guthrie and Dorothy Salter Hargett.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
