W. PEYTON BATES, Pine Knoll Shores
W. Peyton Bates, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
LT. COL. RUDY T. SCHWANDA, USMC (RET.), New Bern
Lt. Colonel Rudy T. Schwanda, USMC (Retired), 79, of New Bern, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Rudy was born on June 10, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, to the late Rudolph and Marie Schwanda. Known for his outstanding dedication, Rudy’s military career with the United States Marine Corps was impeccable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.