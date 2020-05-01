Anne Finch Abernathy Roth, 63, of Atlantic Beach, left Monday, April 27, 2020, be reunited with her loved ones that had gone before her.
Her graveside memorial was Friday at the Ayden Cemetery.
Anne was born to James R. Abernathy Jr. and Martha Worthington Abernathy June 14, 1956, in Ayden. She attended Ayden schools and graduated from Arendell Parrott Academy, class of 1974. College took her to St. Mary’s in Raleigh and to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning her degree in speech and drama at Glassboro State, now Rowan University.
Anne lived in southern New Jersey for two decades until eastern North Carolina called her home again. Always an Aydenite at heart, she just couldn’t bear to be far away from her beloved home and her mother. Eventually all of her children and step-children would follow her lead and relocate to North Carolina, even if just for college.
A creative soul, Anne used her talents in speech and drama well. While in Franklinville, N.J., in the early 1980s, Anne began to publish her children’s stories. Later when her storytelling expanded into original songs, “Miss Anne” was born. She travelled across the U.S. entertaining America’s school children and delighting their parents with “Miss Anne Sings” CDs. After relocating to Ayden with her husband Jay and their son Louis in 2007, Anne taught in local schools until she retired.
Being “Nana” meant the world to her. She was love personified, giving of herself to all her friends, near and far, keeping in touch often. With her sisters, Jane Hahn and Joan Neal, she was an especially good middle sister. “She was the cream in our Oreo sandwich cookie and life will not be as sweet now without her.”
She is survived by her forever husband at heart, Jay Roth, who gave her the love and support she deserved; four cherished sons, Christopher Hahn and wife Amy, William Hahn and wife Stephanie, David Hahn and wife Tiffany and Louis Roth; and by two step-children, Mathew Roth and wife Sarah and Emily Roth. She was so happy to have her grandchildren, Chase, Molly, Matt, Kyle and Emma, in her life and close by, too.
Anne was predeceased by her parents; her two infant daughters, Anne Hahn and Laura Roth; and her former husband, Edward “Ted” Hahn.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory of Greenville.
