Clifton W. Davis, 80, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Clifton retired after 35 years with the maintenance department at Duke University Marine Lab. After retirement he loved sending his time gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Louise Davis of Beaufort; daughter, Rosalie Cahoon and husband, Bob of Davis; son, Bobby Davis and wife, Tammie of Davis; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Linda Davis of Gloucester; brother, James Davis of Havelock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Linwood and Cora Lee Davis; and his sister, Madolyn Lewis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Clifton to a charity of your choice.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.