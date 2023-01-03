Joan Seamon Putnam, 83, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Joan was born July 6, 1939, in Morehead City, NC, to Jessie Lee (Tony) Seamon and Lillie Bell Whealton Seamon who preceded her.
She was a member of the Morehead City High School Class of 1957 and attended Campbell College. Joan was well known as Aunt Granny.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Neil Putnam, Jr., twin sister, June Seamon Aliyetti, nephews, John Aliyetti (Donna), of FL and their children, Jason, Steven and Hannah; Paul Aliyetti of Centreville, niece, Karen McCabe of Morehead City. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Barnes Seamon, of Greensboro, NC, nephew, Brian of Winston Salem, NC, niece, Shawne Soper of Richmond, VA, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Vickrey (James) of Rochester Hills, MI, nephews, Duane Vickery of Spring, TX, Alan Vickrey, of Tuscaloosa, AL, as well as grandnieces and nephew.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Mary Ethel and Gordon McCabe, their son Gordy McCabe, Jr and her brother Jessie Lee Seamon, Jr.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Interment will be private; the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.