Donald Andrew Barnum, 82, of Ocean Springs, Miss., formerly of Harkers Island, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Ocean Springs.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Marion, Mass.
He was born March 14, 1938, in Norwalk, Conn.
After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, where he was a submariner on the USS Cubera and USS Blueback, he was a partner in the Stamford-based business Marine Diesel of New England. He spent his retirement at Harkers Island. His love of the open water, adventure and travel has been an inspiration to his children and grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Warner Barnum; his parents, Donald C. and Julia Mitaly Barnum; his brother, Thomas J. Barnum; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Scofield Barnum.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Barnum Boyd and husband Robert Kelly II; son, Donald R. Barnum; grandchildren, James D. Fortier and Corey L. Fortier Schloss; grandchildren by marriage, Kevin Boyd and Kyle Boyd; great-grandson, Donald “DJ” Wilson Schloss Jr.; sister, Jane Barnum and husband John Rebo; and several nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
Memorial gifts may be made to a local chapter of the ALS Association.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve the family. View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com.
(Paid obituary)
