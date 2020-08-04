John Robert Russell, 94, of Flagstaff, Ariz., formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Flagstaff, Ariz., surrounded by family.
His Zoom memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Please contact Sally White at sb.white@earthlink.net for information on the service.
John was born Nov. 8, 1925, in St Louis, Mo., to father Fred Russell and mother Wilma Russell.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18, seeing active duty in France and was a German interpreter in World War II. Subsequent to the war, he served in the military government in Germany. He married his high school sweetheart, Florence, in 1949. He obtained his master’s degree in chemical engineering in 1950 from Washington University in St Louis. He moved to Akron, Ohio, with his first wife to take his first job at Firestone and retired from B.F. Goodrich in Brook Park, Ohio, in 1987.
He married his second wife, Ann Rivers, in 1989 and moved to Pine Knoll Shores, where they built a home. He loved photography, sailing, jogging on the beach and spent much time helping with dolphin research. One of his favorite projects was helping remove the flesh and reconstructing the bones of a 33.5-foot sperm whale that washed up on Cape Lookout National Seashore. It now is displayed in the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. John has a dolphin photo-identification lab named after him in a research and educational facility named Bonehenge in Beaufort. He was an avid supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union and served on the North Carolina board.
John led an amazing life.
John is survived by his son, David and wife Donna Russell of Flagstaff, Ariz.; granddaughter, Lauren Russell of Del Norte, Colo.; grandson, Jason and wife Jennifer Swisher of Fairplay, Colo.; great-granddaughter, Kendall of Fairplay, Colo.; brother, Richard and wife Suzie Russell of Ballwin, Mo.; nephews, Mike Russell and Bob Russell, both of St Louis, Mo.; stepchildren, Kate Biddle and husband Chris of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Roger Snyder and spouse Mert of Tionesta, Pa., Jeff Snyder and wife Michelle of Accident, Md., and Doug Snyder of Olympia, Wash.; and several stepgrandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his first wife, Florence Russell; his mother, Wilma; his father, Fred; and his second wife, Ann Rivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UCF, 1300 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
