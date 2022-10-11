Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordon Keith Stone; her son Gary Keith Stone; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Stone Arthur (Charlie) of Greensboro, NC and Melissa Stone Gosnell (Chris) of Morehead City, NC; son, Stephen Stone (Michelle) of Beaufort, NC; daughter-in-law, Anita Stone of Morehead City; five grandchildren, Carrie Arthur Hanger (Chris), Craig Arthur (Nikeshia), Dr. Hailey Gosnell, Dr. Jonathan Gosnell and Sarah Stone; three great-grandchildren, Nate Hanger, Eve Hanger and Cecilia Arthur; and two sisters-in-law, Eva Stone of Tallahassee, FL, and Cornelia Hailey of Roanoke, VA. She was also blessed with many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marion was a very spiritual person who loved reading the Bible and her daily devotions. She loved being a wife, mom and “Poppy” to her grandchildren. She loved writing cards, playing bingo, volunteering, doing arts & crafts, antiquing and doting over her flower gardens. She was a loving wife to her husband Gordon of 64 years. She was a dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and role model. She was selfless and compassionate to all she met. She had a sweet smile and beamed with love for her family, especially when talking about her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She and her husband, Gordon, volunteered at American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg, VA, for more than 28 years. She served in many capacities to include Women’s Auxiliary President, bingo fund-raising kitchen coordinator as well as several other leadership roles. At the same time, she also volunteered for the Veterans Hospital in Salem, VA., and was a DeMolay mom. After she and her husband Gordon retired to Morehead City, Marion was a member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 46.
The family extends its gratitude to the staff at Crystal Bluffs Assisted Living and Carteret Health Care. Special thanks to Dr. Ryan Ziegler and Dr. Ryan Taylor for their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Vaughn officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church “Good Samaritan Mission” care of First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC 28557 or American Legion Post 46, for Veterans Assistance, PO Box 2176 Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
