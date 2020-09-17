Michael Wayne Williams, 58, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be a celebration of Michael’s life at a later date at Jack’s Waterfront Bar in Morehead City on a “Sunday Funday” to be announced.
Michael was born Oct. 30, 1961, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Peyton and Susie Williams. He and his loving wife of 31 years, Jackie, moved to Morehead City 11 years ago, and they have enjoyed the Crystal Coast.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Seely Williams of the home; daughter, Jessica Williams Hoffman of Rocky Mount, Va.; son, Michael Wayne Williams Jr. of Boones Mill, Va.; brothers, Rodney Williams and Peyton Williams Jr., both of Lynchburg, Va.; uncle, Thomas Williams of Lynchburg, Va.; grandsons, Michael III and Hunter; and granddaughters, Haven, Madelyn and Maddie.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
