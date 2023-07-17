William “Billy” Freeman, 74, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 19th, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), officiated by Rev. Phil Patrick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
William was born on October 27, 1948, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late David and Sybil Freeman. He was a faithful member of the First Christian Church, known as the Disciples of Christ.
Billy dedicated numerous years to his country, serving in the United States Army. Later transitioning to the National Guard, his service reflected his commitment to defending and protecting our country.
Billy was a remarkable individual who embodied the qualities of love, dedication, and family values throughout his life. As a loving husband of 29 years, he was supportive and cherishing. Billy's role as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather reflected his strong commitment to nurturing and guiding his children and future generations. Billy’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren undoubtedly brought immense joy and happiness to his life.
Billy was an avid gun collector who enjoyed shooting and hunting. He had a passion for firearms and spent a significant amount of time researching, acquiring, and maintaining his collection. Billy took pride in his knowledge of various guns, their history, and their technical specifications. Shooting was not only a hobby for Billy but also a way to improve his marksmanship skills. Hunting was another activity that brought Billy joy. He appreciated the challenge of tracking game and the connection with nature that hunting provided.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife Jean Freeman of the home; daughters, Jeanette Pope of New Bern, NC, and Lucy Jackson of Washington, NC; brother, James Lennie Freeman (Teresa) of Morehead City, NC; cousin, friend and constant support giver, Keenan Lawrence; grandchildren, Brandon Swain, Chelsea Swain, Adelaide Jackson and Liam Jackson; greatgrandchildren, Etta Mae McCaw, Dixie Mae Taylor, Caroline Swain, and Rusty Paderick; and his nineteen melodious parakeets.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his niece, Audrey Filipcic.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, Attention Donations, 5121 Kingdom Way, #100, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
