Alberta "Berta" Springle Choate, 82, of Beaufort, went to be with her Lord Monday, May 17, 2021, with her family at her side.
A memorial service to celebrate her life is at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Freewill Baptist Church in Beaufort.
Berta was a very hard worker and always ensured her five children were taken care of. She was a strong woman and knew what she had to do to raise her children right.
She is survived by her four children, Sherry Dean, Tina Willis, David Choate and wife Sandy and Johnny Choate; daughter-in-law, Lynne Choate; five grandchildren, Tonya Wilson and husband Sam, Joseph Willis, Chasity Lobland, Courtney Lobland and Michael Choate; seven great-grandchildren, Hillary, Charlotte and Ayden Brown, Jayden and Joslynn Lobland, Nathaniel Ellison and Nadia Wilson; one great-great-grandchild, Kayden Ellison; two sisters, Jane Whitehurst and husband Kenny and Mary Cox and husband Wayne; one brother, Charles Springle and wife Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Berta was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Loretta Springle; son, Jeffrey Choate; five brothers, Hubert Springle Jr., Johnny Springle, Frank Springle, Gene Springle and Elijah Springle; two sisters, Isabelle Springle and June Just; and great-granddaughter, Brianna Brown.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Berta's name may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church in Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
