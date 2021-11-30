Rita Murdoch Conner, 69, of Beaufort, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Hospice House in Greenville, surrounded by family.
Her funeral service was Monday, Nov. 29 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Sara Williams. She will be laid to rest at the North River United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Rita was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on May 12, 1952, to Robert and Mayola Murdoch. She graduated from East Carteret High School and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education at Carteret Community College. Her gift of teaching was a blessing to numerous children over the 25 years that she served in various roles in K-12 and Early Childhood Education. Most recently with the United Methodist Church Early Learning Center in Morehead City. Along with working with children, Rita worked over 35 years co-managing Osprey Marine Construction. Overcoming numerous challenges, Rita was a hard worker who applied herself 100% to whatever task she was given.
As a talented artist, Rita created colorful stained-glass designs and beautiful paintings. Her green thumb was incredible, and everything she touched grew and prospered under her care. Cooking was another area she excelled in, she loved preparing meals for family dinners and holiday celebrations. She perfected making her mother’s famous yeast rolls, much to everyone’s pleasure. She loved living on the coast and spending time on the boat. More than anything, Rita was committed to her faith and the love she had for her family.
She is survived by her son, Roger Allen Conner Jr. of Greenville; sisters, Florence Mann of Beaufort; brother, Robert “Bobby” Murdoch and wife Vicki of Wildwood; nephews, Robert VanDyke of Beaufort, Lynn Elvington and husband Gil of Carolina Shores, Keith Taylor and wife Lee of Beaufort, and William Murdoch of Apex; and great niece, Colleen Taylor of Morehead City.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Allen Conner; daughter, Harmony Leigh Conner; sister, Patricia Murdoch; mother, Mayola “Momma May” Murdoch; and father, Robert Colburn Murdoch.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to a scholarship fund at RememberRita.com
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.