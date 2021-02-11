William Borland Barker Jr., 60, of Emerald Isle, formerly of Chapel Hill, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to coronavirus restrictions.
Bill was born Nov. 21, 1960, in Durham to William Borland Barker and Martha Carson Barker.
Bill attended Hargrave Military Academy, graduated from Chapel Hill High School, lettering in baseball, football and basketball, and later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Campbell University. In his earlier years, he was in the automobile business in Chapel Hill with Bill Barker Buick. He eventually moved to Emerald Isle, his little slice of heaven, where he enjoyed the ocean, boating and fishing and was currently in the convenience and tackle store business.
He is survived by his parents, Martha Barker of Chapel Hill and Bill Barker Sr. and wife Terri of Wilmington; daughters, Samantha B. Koch and husband Lee of Fuquay-Varina and Sydney N. Barker of Raleigh; their mother, Pam Colwell of Wilmington; sister, Maggie E. Barker of Wilmington; a very special aunt, Ann B. Blumhardt of Hillsborough; cousins, Candy B. Mayer and husband Mike of Southern Pines and Glen B. Blumhardt and wife Felix of Chapel Hill; and a special friend, Pam Leach of Mt. Pilot.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Ralph Carson and Margaret Carson Atwater and Mr. and Mrs. William W. Barker.
Arrangements are by Andrew’s Mortuary and Crematory of Wilmington.
(Paid obituary)
