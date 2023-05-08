Lourdes Prentice, Swansboro
Lourdes Prentice 88, of Swansboro, peacefully passed away at Carteret health Care on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Henry Robinson, Morehead City
Henry V. Robinson 89, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday May 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Larry Pittman
Larry Clarence Pittman, 90, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Thomas Williams, Beaufort
Thomas Williams, 80, of Beaufort passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM JESSE BERNER, Marshallberg
William Jesse Berner, 72, of Marshallberg, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins.
