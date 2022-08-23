Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
In 1947, Bob joined the Army and over the next 22 years, served his country first in the Army and later in the Air Force. He met his future wife Kathleen “Kat” and her son Donald while stationed at the Westover Air Force Base in Springfield, MA. They were married on June 8, 1959, and had 2 more children in Springfield, Suzanne and Andy. Eventually they were transferred to Seymour Johnson Air Force base in Goldsboro, NC in 1967. While there, they had their last child, Elizabeth Lynne. Bob retired from the Air Force while stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB in 1970. After retiring, the family moved to Beaufort, NC, where they remained for the rest of their lives.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort with Pastor Porter Graves III officiating.
The following are his children and family, Donald Jackson and wife (Carmela); Suzanne Selander and husband (Jimmy); Robert “Andy” Marks; Elizabeth Lynne Marks; grandchildren, Melissa Selander; grandsons, Grant Jackson and wife (Caroline) and Parker Jackson; great grandchild, Grae Jackson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian Marks; wife, Kathleen; son, Robert “Andy” Marks; daughter, Elizabeth Lynne Marks; sisters Doris Mattson, Lois Hipp and Margaret Leaf.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
