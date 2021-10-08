Linda Faye Sasser, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A private celebration of Linda’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website that evening. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Linda was born on June 9, 1947, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late John and Eunice Brewer. In 1973, she married the love of her life Dallas Junior Sasser, they were blessed with 30 years together. They spent their married life in Wendell, NC.
Being known for her scrumptious goodies, her specialties were her 7-layer salads, campfire stew, cucumber sandwiches and yummy Oreo balls. She enjoyed oyster roasts with her family. Cooking with her grandchildren, who she loved to spend time with, was a special honor that she poured her love into.
A voracious reader, Linda could easily get lost in a good book. Being humble was a natural part of who she was. The simple things in life made her the happiest, the beach and checking out the waves, watching and listening to birds, and the beauty of nature. Always having a tender heart toward animals, she especially loved cats and their persnickety yet cuddling ways.
Linda’s sweet laugh, her kind and caring presence, friendship, and the support she provided, will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Sasser Proctor and husband Steve of Hickory; brother, Clifton Brewer of Newport; sister, Sharon Brewer Banks and husband Kenneth Eugene of Newport; and grandchildren, Peyton Cecilia Proctor, Allie Nicole Proctor, and Zackary Dallas Proctor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Junior Sasser.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 5510 Six Forks Road, Suite 107, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
