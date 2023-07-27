Veblen Becton, Morehead City
Veblen Becton, 61, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Cherry Point Bay in Havelock, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Don Pike
Don Pike, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Pruitt-Health in Sea Level. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Andrew "Andy" Gardner, Atlantic
Andrew "Andy" Gardner, 57, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home. There will be no services at this time. Andy was a well liked and respected Occupational Therapist at Pruitt-Health in Sea Level. He will be greatly missed by his patients and the community he served.
John Alexander, Newport
John Alexander, 58, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
