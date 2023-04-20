Ms. Donna Bowles Mezicco (Reid), 84, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Crystal Bluffs Nursing Home, where she resided since 2020. She was born on May 7, 1938, to Richard Henry Reid and Edythe (Hagy) Reid.
Donna was an avid gardener and a dedicated nurse, helping others throughout her life on the Crystal Coast. Spending time with family, traveling, boating and fishing were among her favorite activities.
Left to honor and remember Donna are her brother, Richard F. Reid, Winston Salem, NC; and three children: Belinda (Wayne) Schultz, Newport, NC; Wanda Bowles (Gary Scheufele), Half Moon Bay, CA; Wayne (Kathy) Bowles, Mercerville, NJ; grandchildren Jessica (Joe) Merrill, Milwaukee, WI, and Levi (Cori) Schultz, Morehead City, NC. Donna has five great grandchildren, Joseph R. Merrill, Katelyn L. Merrill, Taylor L. Schultz, Emily L. Merrill and Hayden M. Schultz.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Community Foundation https://carteret.edu/foundation/ to honor Donna’s dedication to nursing.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. To leave the family a special message, visit https://www.mundenfuneralhome.net/obituary/Donna-Mezicco.
