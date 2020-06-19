Amanda Johnson Hassell, 39, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A funeral service for Amanda is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Amanda’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Hassell family while practicing safe measures.
Amanda obtained her master’s degree in school counseling, and she used that knowledge, along with her genuine care and concern for others, to make an impact on those around her. She was an amazing teacher, her nurturing spirit and love for others allowed her to not only teach, but also to touch lives in a special way. Amanda was a member at Parkview Baptist Church, where she was actively involved in various programs. Her love for the Lord, her smile and the special way she interacted with others will be remembered dearly. Most importantly, Amanda will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Hassell of the home; sons, Parker James Hassell and Grady Stuart Hassell, both of the home; and parents, Wilma R. Johnson and James Edwin Johnson, both of Newport.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same health safety guidelines apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church to the Forward Together Fund or the Backpack Blessings Fund, 4738 Arendell St.,
Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
