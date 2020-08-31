Allie Shepherd Willis, 79, of Newport, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Langley. Interment will follow at the Broad Creek Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask and maintain social distancing. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Allie was the wife of the late Grady Franklin Willis, both longtime owners and operators of the Town and Country IGA on Highway 24 until they retired several years ago. Allie was an active member of Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport, playing piano and singing in the choir until recent years. Allie was an avid baker, she loved to bake cakes and make sweet treats just to give away and make others happy.
Allie was born and raised in the Moss Hill community in Lenoir County March 25th, 1941. The fourth child of eight in a farming family, she was taught the meaning of hard work, love of family, respect for others and faith in God. She followed her mother’s example and learned to play the piano at an early age.
Allie is survived by her children, James Andrews Whitfield and wife Monique of Newport and Wanda Whitfield Bennett and husband Tommy of Morehead City; stepchildren, Wendy Dale Willis of Wilmington and Lisa Willis Baker and husband Gilbert of Newport; grandchildren, Sarah Renee Whitfield of Newport, Allison Davis Blood and husband Matt of Baltimore, Md., Jessica Davis Baysden of Morehead City, Ryan Whitfield and wife Brittany of Newport, Mitch Davis and wife Melissa of Raleigh and Thomas Bennett and wife Ashley of Morehead City; great-grandchildren, Jayden Baysden, Elijah Whitfield, Henry Blood, Ben Blood, Arielle Whitfield, Lydia Whitfield and Charley Kate Bennett; and numerous bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Coy Clinton Shepherd Jr. and wife Jeannie, Deane Shepherd Mooring and husband Jimmy, Mildred Shepherd Chambers and husband Linwood and Danny Shepherd and wife Lora.
In addition to her husband, Allie was preceded in death by her parents, Coy Clinton Shepherd Sr. and Sallie Rouse Shepherd; infant brother, William Edward Shepherd; younger sister, Shelby Shepherd Kennedy; and older sister, Elizabeth Shepherd Bryan.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in memory of Allie Willis to Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1734 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
The family would like to thank the neighbors in the Wooded Acres community for the kindness and support they have shown over the years, her friends and caregivers at Carteret Landing Assisted Living, the caring staff at Carteret Health Care and also for the outpouring of love and support from friends and church family.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.