Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Maria was born on May 12, 1931, in Inhambane, East Africa, to the late Luis D’Abreu De Moraes and Gertrudes Des Prazeres Portugal. She was a faithful member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Maria was a beautiful person with so much love for her family and friends. She was a loving wife to her husband of more than 25 years. Maria was a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Maria will be deeply missed by her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters, Louise Garrell (Crayton) of Raleigh, Isabel M. Goodwin of Havelock, Cathy Davis (Michael) of Newport; son, Michael E. Albritton of Front Royal, Virginia; sister, Isabel M. Portugal of Lisbon, Portugal; grandchildren, Patrick Brennan, Christopher Garrell, Zachary Albritton (Ericka), Nicholas Albritton (Madelyn), Alyssa Albritton, Chrissy Miller, Ryan Goodwin (Ashley), Jay Goodwin (Emily), Ashley Murrell (Winston), Matt Davis (Dawn), Charles Davis; 11 great-grandchildren; and her two special pets, her dog Milah and her cat Sassy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Albritton, and her sister, Esther Maria Deveza.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
