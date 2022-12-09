Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 9th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Georgia, known fondly as Carol, was born on January 11, 1945, to the late Melvin and Georgia Golden Styron. Being from the Down East area, Carol grew up in Atlantic, North Carolina.
Painting was one of the avenues she used to express her creativity. Her beautiful paintings brought her comfort and gave her joy. Carol’s faith was grounded in the Lord and she was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Church.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Virgil Gaskill Sr.; children, Carla Jo Garner of the mountains of North Carolina and Virgil Gaskill Jr. and his companion Kathleen Moffitt of Newport; sisters, Betsy Styron, Patricia Styron, and Marsha Yeomans; and grandchildren, Shawn Ronning and Kayla Garner.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27612, or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
