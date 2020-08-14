Linda Thomas, 72, of Newport, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Linda entered this world Jan. 2, 1948, in Clarksburg, W.Va., born to Denzil and Nancy Green. She served as mother advisor for Naomi Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls for many years, mentoring and assisting many young women in the area. Linda had a passion for music, loved to dance and enjoyed watching her husband play in bands. She organized numerous fundraising events to benefit those in need. She loved to laugh and enjoyed telling stories and being in the company of her Shriner brothers and sisters. More than anything, she cherished her family and her grandchildren, whom she loved more than life itself.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Wray Thomas of Newport; her daughter, Bridget Cominsky, son-in-law Philip Wilson and grandson Trace Wilson; her son, Michael Flanagan, daughter-in-law Leigh Flanagan and grandson Fionn Flanagan; stepchildren, Cheryl Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kimberly Middleton; her sister, Judy Cleavenger and her husband John Cleavenger; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be sent to the North Carolina Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, 2230 Whitman Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. Letters of donations will be sent to the donor for tax purposes.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
