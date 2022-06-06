Larry Grayson Warren, 89, of Emerald Isle, NC, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2022. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Papa.
He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Before and after his service, he was an employee of Burlington Textile. Eventually, he established his own Consulting business, Grayson Textile Services up until 1972 when he took full retirement. This enabled him time to spend with his family, take trips, go fishing, clamming, crabbing and take rides on his boat. It allowed him time to go drink coffee with "BP Coffee Club", working on projects in his shop and just doing things outside.
Larry was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Jane; his parents, Vance and Ruth Warren; sister, Florence; and brothers, Eddie Bell and VG.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Gail Warren of Emerald Isle, Lynne Lusk (Henry) of Belton, SC, and Sheryl Smith (Ralph) of Zebulon, NC. He has 6 grandchildren that he loved greatly, Gray Lusk, Trae Lusk, Josh Lusk, Casey Downie, Dakota Lusk and Dallas Lusk; and 13 great grandchildren.
Larry was a kind, loving and generous man. He loved his family, friends, life and GOD. He will truly be missed by those who loved him.
A graveside service at Gethsemane Memorial Park will be held at a later date which will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
