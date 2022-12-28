Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her. Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked on Cherry Point Base for over 45 years. He was a past St. John’s Lodge member and a former Shriner in his spare time. Gene enjoyed spending quality time with his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Linda of the home; daughters, Tracie Brown (Jason) of New Bern, Shelly Whitehead (Corey) of Beaufort; son, Chris Riggs (Alissa) of New Bern; sisters, Jackie Haines (Chuck) of New Bern, Jenny Hardison (Ritchie) of New Bern; grandchildren, Abbie Brown, Jarrod Brown, Olivia Riggs, Mason Whitehead, and precious pup, Bonnie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, N.C., 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.