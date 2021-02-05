Douglas Eugene O’Neal, 88, of Cape Carteret, stepped from this life into the life of Jesus Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
His celebration of life service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 at Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
He was born May 27, 1932, in Scranton, a son to the late Theodore and Annie Elizabeth Cox O’Neal.
Doug faithfully served his country for more than 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired at the rank of chief petty officer. He then began a career in civil service working as a supervisor at the Naval Supply Center in Norfolk, Va., until his retirement in 1994.
He is survived by wife, Mary Zarn O’Neal of the home; daughters, Dina Willoughby and husband Jerry of Virginia Beach, Va., Linda Stegall and husband Keith of Cape Carteret and Karen Kraft and husband Jud of Glenwood City, Wis.; sons, Darryl O’Neal of Virginia Beach, Va., James Sanderlin Jr. and wife Allison of Chesapeake, Va., and Jeffrey Sanderlin and wife Tonya of Bayonne, N.J.; 18 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved and who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by a son, Barry O’Neal.
Visitation with the family is an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Backpack Friends, P.O. Box 483, Swansboro, NC; or Beach Bags, Virginia Beach, Va., online at vbschools.org. Both organizations provide food for children in need in their communities.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
