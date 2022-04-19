Michael Noah Caton, 66, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30th, at Broad Creek Church of God, officiated by Rev. Robbie Strickland.
Michael was born on February 27, 1956, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Rev. Joe and Janice Caton. Working faithfully at Cherry Point, he retired after 31 years of service as the Wastewater Plant Operator. Michael will be fondly remembered as a loving husband of 46 years, amazing father and grandfather, and loyal brother.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Caton of the home; daughters, Crystal Henson and husband Adam of Newport and Jennifer Booher and husband Chris of Swansboro; brother, Joe Caton and wife Ellen of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Lucas Henson, Chase Booher and Paige Booher; and furry dog, Dustin.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
