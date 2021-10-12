Kathleen Mary Van Kouteren, 60, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Frank Halsey Jr. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Kathleen was born on December 13, 1960, in Milburn, New Jersey. She lived with her mother and brothers for the first 15 years of her life before moving to Rutherford, NJ, with her grandmother Georgia Brady. Kathleen graduated from Rutherford high school in 1979, then moved to Lyndhurst, NJ where she raised her first child. Kathleen attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ where she obtained a diploma in Dental Assisting in 1982. She further expanded her college education and studied Radiology at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Kathleen began dating Richard, the love of her life, in 1988. Within a few years they moved to North Carolina together where they were wed in 1993 and had two children of their own. They had a blended family and raised a total of six children. Kathleen worked as a Dental Assistant for 40+ years and took pride in her job. She had an infectious smile and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed collecting lighthouses and was a lover of animals. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed tremendously by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughters, Shylah Oldano and husband Steve of Fair Lawn, NJ, Janice Yeager and husband Vermon of Beaufort, Jennifer Van Kouteren and fiancé David Halsey of Newport, and Sharon Van Kouteren of Charlottesville, VA; sons, Richard Van Kouteren III and fianceé Stephanie Dionian of Newport and Ryan Jon Van Kouteren and fianceé Sarah Joyner of Newport; brother, Frank Hermann and wife Diane of Spring Hill, FL; niece, Patricia Hermann; and grandchildren, Alexa Sinclair, Kayden Van Kouteren, Ivan Phillips, Olivia Dionian, Staci Oldano, and Nathaniel Halsey; along with several cousins in New Jersey; and her furry companion, Reese.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Van Kouteren Jr.; mother, Mabel Brady Hermann; and niece, Brenda Hermann.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation headquartered in West Orange, NJ or Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue, 1550 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
