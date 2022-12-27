Timothy “Tim” Willis Mason, 73, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Duke University Hospital.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 31st, at Harkers Island Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery in Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, December 31st, at Harkers Island Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Tim was born on January 27, 1949, in Carteret County, to the late Rodman “Guion” and Hilda Mason. After Tim retired from NADEP, Cherry Point, he worked at Walmart in the Lawn and Garden department. He enjoyed talking with people and helping in any way he could. As a devoted member of Harkers Island Methodist, he enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher and member of the First Friday Fellowship Band. In his spare time, Tim worked with Education First for Exchange Students as an International Exchange Coordinator. He was able to place over 100 students in high schools throughout Carteret County. Four of them that stayed at his home were Pia Huuhka of Finland, Maria Kyllonen of Finland, Dr. Nora Schaub of Switzerland, and Emilie Danielsen of Denmark.
Tim was a past member and past president of the Beaufort Jaycees and president of the PTO at Harkers Island Elementary. He will be deeply missed as a loving husband of over 51 years, father, and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patricia Salter Mason of the home; son, Christopher Rodman Mason (Katherine Hansen Kalinowski) of Durham, N.C.; brother, Phillip R. Mason (Carol) of Williston; sister-in-law, Karen Taylor (Thomas) of Harkers Island; father-in-law, Houston E. Salter of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Harper Louise Mason, Miles Anthony Eastep Fletcher; nieces, Melanie Nelson (Victor), Alicia Taylor; nephews, Kevin R. Mason, Kevin Taylor; and great niece, Kristen Bailey (Dykeman), and their children Victoria and Caroline.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law Muriel Salter.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, N.C. 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
