MSgt. Calvin Dale Webster, 65, of Newport, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his residence.
His service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Munden Funeral Home Chapel with Capt. Jamie Goldfarb and Maj. Aaron Goldfarb officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Calvin Dale Webster’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Calvin was born March 7, 1955, in Brockton, Mass., to the late William Webster and Olive Webster. He was a loving father and grandfather. Calvin loved taking his car to the racetrack and racing and loved hanging out with his grandchildren. He was known as a joker, always making people smile. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and then went on to work with a defense contractor as a network administrator.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Webster of Morehead City and Christine Webster of New Bern; son, Calvin Webster II and wife Anne Marie of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Joyce Davidson and husband Jerry of Kansas City, Mo.; brother, David Webster of Kansas City, Mo.; and grandchildren, Jaheim Webster, Kiana Webster, Kenneth Webster, Savannah Parrish, Natalie Cartwright, Nathan Cartwright, Luca Webster, Olivia Webster, Jonah Webster and Leilani Webster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Silva Webster.
The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
