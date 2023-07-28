Veblen Becton, Morehead City
Veblen Becton, 61, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at Cherry Point Bay in Havelock, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Don Pike
Don Pike, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Pruitt-Health in Sea Level. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC
SIGNA FAYE SPENCE NEE ROBERTS, Newport
Signa Faye Spence nee Roberts, 82, of Newport, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 30, at Newport River Primitive Baptist Church, 901 Church Street, Newport, NC.
