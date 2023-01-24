William “Billy” Small, 76, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home.
Billy worked as an aircraft mechanic for the civil service at Cherry Point for over 35 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the US Air Force.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 on Thursday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rhonda Small of Havelock; son, John Small and wife, Kari of Havelock; daughter, Susan Small of Manassas, VA; daughter in law, Julie Small of Newport; grandson Zack Small of Havelock; granddaughter Samantha Alvarado and husband, Nathaniel of Newport; three great grandchildren, Ezmia, Santiago, Elias; sister, Esther Ford and husband, Ken of Havelock; and his furbaby, Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Small; son, Daniel Small; five brothers, Donald, Marvin, Gene, Carrol, and Lester.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
