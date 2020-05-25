Clayton Leroy Howard, 81, of Montana, formerly of Newport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, Mont.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Howard family while practicing safe measures.
A private internment will take place Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
