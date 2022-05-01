Deidra Spickelmier, Williston
Deidra Spickelmier of Williston, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DOROTHY WHITLEY LANGLEY, Morehead City
Dorothy Whitley Langley, 95, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC and Joyner's Funeral Home in Wilson, NC.
PAMELA PERRY, Havelock
Pamela Perry, 54, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CARLEEN KIDNEY, Havelock
Carleen Kidney, 63, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3rd at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Daub. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
REV. WILLIE H. COLEMAN, Morehead City
Rev. Willie H. Coleman Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Landings of Swansboro. His funeral service will be held at 11 am., Friday, May 6th, at First Free Will Baptist in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. James Bradley. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
ALLEN J. STEINBERG, M.D., Pine Knoll Shores
Allen J. Steinberg, M.D., 91, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina and formerly of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home. Born on August 20, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Allen grew up in the Strawberry Mansion area of Philadelphia.
ELOISE THORNE, Newport
Eloise Thorne, 95, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARTIN ACAMPORA, Atlantic Beach
Martin Acampora, 88, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RICHARD LACKMAN, Emerald Isle
Richard Lackman, 70, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home. Richard was born on July 14, 1951, to the late Lois and Jordan Lackman. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut and grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts.
