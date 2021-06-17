Douglas “Daddy Doug” Guthrie Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by the Rev. Clinton Nelson.
Douglas was born March 27, 1942, on Harkers Island to the late Irvin and Bertha Guthrie. He was an avid commercial fisherman, his favorite fishing being channel netting for shrimp. Douglas was a lifetime netmaker and was the first in Carteret County to introduce mechanical clamming, of which he invented the prototype. In his earlier years, he managed net houses in Florida, but the local waters called him back home, where he enjoyed being on Core Sound with his family. Douglas was a loving husband of 59 years, faithful father to his sons, constant friend to his siblings and beloved papa to his grand and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Leota Salter Guthrie of the home; sons, Dean Guthrie and wife Carol and Randy Guthrie and wife Lisa, all of Harkers Island, and Doug Guthrie Jr. and wife Christine of Otway; brothers, Frank Guthrie and wife Peggy of Harkers Island and Mitchell Guthrie and wife Linda of Newport; grandchildren, Heidi Driver and husband Johnnie, Jordan Guthrie, Sarah Vowell and husband Andrew, Katie Guthrie, Parker Guthrie and Evan Guthrie; great-grandchildren, Leah Driver, Kayla Driver and one on the way, Levi Vowell; and multiple beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Adkins and Jenny Russell; brothers, Garland Guthrie and Larry Lee Guthrie; and grandson, Charlie Guthrie.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
