Shannon Rose O’Rorke, 28, of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.
She was born on January 16, 1994, in Morehead City to Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke. Shannon spent her time in high school in the West Carteret Marching Band, which she thoroughly enjoyed. One of her favorite hobbies was her love of drawing. She was creative and artistic. Shannon was a bright light full of life and energy. If you needed someone to talk to, she always had time to listen. She will be cherished as a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
Those left to treasure her memory are her loving parents, Thomas and Patricia O’Rorke of the home; daughters, Emery and Amara Wahle, of Newport; sister, Rebecca O’Rorke (Morgan) of Newport; brother, John Bruder of Newport; and her favorite cat, Zeus and dog, Squishy.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, JoAnn and Warren Hendricks; paternal grandparents, Sheila and Charles Biddulph.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
