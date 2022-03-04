Roxanna “Rocky” Gaskill, 68, of Sea Level, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 9th, at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce.
Roxanna, or “Rocky” as she was fondly known, was born in Sea Level, North Carolina, on July 16, 1953, to the late Tom and Hilda Salter. After receiving her GED, she furthered her education and earned an Associate Degree in Business. From 1976 through 1998 she worked faithfully at Snug Harbor in the Clinical Medical Records Department. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Gaskill Rose and husband Pat of Sea Level; sisters, Kitt Deyarmin and husband David of Havelock and Suzanne Adams and husband Thomas of Murphy, NC; granddaughter, Kelsey Gaskill; and furry cat, Spunky.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
