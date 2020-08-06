Faye Bennett, 72, of Charleston, S.C., formerly of Morehead City, unfortunately did not survive the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 and passed peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by the love and admiration a mother of her caliber deserved.
The relatives and friends of Ms. Faye Bennett are invited to attend her service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Coastal Community Church. Due to coronavirus protocols, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
What's not to love about a woman who loved her family almost as much as she loved banana pudding, a good book, Law and Order and the beach? She also had a slight obsessive love for turtles. Luckily there were no family quarrels over all the turtle trinkets she left behind.
Faye was born June 1, 1948. Her parents Gibby, 68, and Eva, 104, Sanderson went to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina in Greensboro and adopted her on Feb. 28, 1949. They asked for a baby girl with blonde hair who loved music. She loved Elvis and country music, and she always said James Taylor "could take her away." Many days and nights as she fought the hardest fight of her life, James Taylor did just that. She enjoyed the perks of being an only child and was the apple of her daddy's eyes. He once bought her a horse to bribe her not to go to Mardi Gras. The family believes mom had a glorious reunion with her loving parents.
Faye graduated from Greensboro College with a business degree. She barely survived raising three teenage daughters while managing an ophthalmology practice for more than 30 years. She made many lifelong friends there. She enjoyed playing tennis and dancing in her younger years. She played bridge for 45 years with the same ladies right up until she became ill, with a 1-in-a-million syndrome, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. This is not the jackpot she wanted to hit, she should have learned to play the lottery. She bravely lost her battle with HLH, but her witty sense of humor never wavered.
Faye was blessed to enjoy many trips over the years. She loved Paris the most and enjoyed two trips with her dear friend, Pat Hendricks. The family was surprised to learn her 2,500-mile road trip to Oregon in 2016 with four grandkids in a 12-passenger van was not her most treasured trip. She was able to enjoy a trip to New York City with Ashlee on one of her many visits to Maryland to see her grandkids. Marley will never forget the Alaskan cruise Grammy took her on with Angela and Marshall. She loved to travel.
She is survived by her three daughters, Ashlee Sans and husband Sergio, Natalie Walker and husband Gerard and Angela Bennett and husband Marshall Meilunas. Grammy leaves behind seven grandchildren, Isabel, Ana, Marc and Daniel Sans and Marley, Mia and Xander Walker; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Bonnie Campbell; and many awesome cousins from North Carolina.
“Thank you to all the staff of Roper hospital who cared for our mother with such grace and compassion. It was a humbling time for our family. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for helping us make sure mom was comfortable at home for the last two months of her life.”
In lieu of flowers, feel free to give a donation in her honor to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services.
