On Saturday, the 11th of June 2022, at age 56, Marco Anthony Argento Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Beaufort, NC, surrounded by his family.
Marco was born on the 12th of March 1966 in Utica, NY, to Joseph and Rosemarie Argento. He moved to Sunrise, FL, with his family at age ten, where he grew up, owned his own business, and met Shea Soliz, who later would become his wife. In February of 1989, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served faithfully for 26 years until he retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. On 4 November 1989, he married Shea, and they relocated to Havelock, NC, where they raised two sons, Marco Jr. and Nicholas.
Marco was an avid fisherman who had a deep love for the ocean. He was known amongst his community as an outgoing and passionate man who had a genuine care for others. He knew no strangers, and his family affectionately called him “The Mayor” or “The Governor” for his way of having lengthy conversations with anyone he met. Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and papa, who always put God and family first.
Marco was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and his mother, Rosemarie.
He is survived by his wife, Shea; his sons, Marco Jr. (Danielle) and Nicholas; his sisters, Teresa, Kathy, and Patty (Steven); his granddaughter, Samantha; and several nieces and nephews, as well as beloved family members through his marriage to Shea.
His memorial service will be held on Sunday, the 19th of June 2022, at 2 p.m. (14:00) at Latitude Church in New Bern, NC. The family requests casual attire, Hawaiian shirts or USMC attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization that Marco held close to his heart.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
