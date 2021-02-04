Ronald Edward Smith, 86, of Salisbury, formerly of Beaufort, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Salisbury.
The family will celebrate his life privately, at a later date.
He was born to John Thomas Smith and Margaret (Maggie White) Snooks Smith Feb. 19, 1934.
Ronnie was a Beaufort firefighter and engineer at the department for more than 20 years. He was also Beaufort township constable for most of the 1960s.
He was best known for his generosity, as well as his willingness to help others. If it was broken or not running, he was always willing to help. A master mechanic and rigger, he was. He loved the use of duct tape, when needed.
He is survived by three sons, Steve ‘Burger’ Smith and wife Greta of Tusk, Harry Smith and wife Kimberly of Swansboro and David ‘Clammerhead’ Cessna Sr. of Smyrna. He is survived by four daughters, Darby Knable and husband Chris, of Maryville, Tenn., Debbie Williams and husband Kenny and Dorrie Nicholson and husband Duffy, all of Beaufort, and Crystal Freedle Brooks and husband Randy of Lexington. He is also survived by his younger brother, John T. Smith of Goldsboro and Beaufort, whom he adored and admired; nephews, Ric Ervin of Raleigh and James Ervin of Goldsboro; and nieces, Margaret Nicely of Newport and Linda Smith of Bogalusa, La.; in addition to his family’s support providers, Rhonda F. and Alex Bermudez of Matthews and Crystal Freedle. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way.)
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Edmund T. ‘Bud’ Smith; and sisters, Josie Smetana and Shirley Toler. Also preceding him were family backbones, ‘Diddie and Papa,’ his Aunt Sadie; and Uncle Warren Smith, from his childhood home.
